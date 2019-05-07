Leeds golfers urged to sign up for fun golf day to support Martin House Children’s Hospice

Golfers are invited to take to the fairway to raise cash for Martin House Children’s Hospice when it holds its annual Golf Day.

Teams of four will enjoy bacon sandwiches before teeing off at Wetherby Golf Club on Friday, June 14. There will be refreshments around the course and games to play on the day - including hole in one, nearest the line and bullseye - followed by pre-dinner drinks, an evening meal and a presentation for the teams which have topped the scoreboards.

ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood will host an auction, with prizes including an overnight stay at The Bridge Hotel, with a round of golf at Wetherby Golf Club, including breakfast and a post-round meal, a signed Leeds United shirt and a hospitality package for two at a Leeds game next season.

There are also a range of four ball golf matches to win, from clubs including York, Harrogate, Sand Moor and Filey.

Ellie Barker, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Our golf day is a fantastic team building day for firms, or just a great day out for friends, and the money raised goes to support families from this area who need the care we provide.”

Martin House in Boston Spa cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, providing services including respite stays, emergency care and end of life care.

It also helps their families, with support groups and bereavement care.

This year’s Golf Day is sponsored by Retail Response, which ensures the money raised goes directly to supporting families.

It costs £300 per team to take part. To book a place contact the fundraising team on events@martinhouse.org.uk or call 01937 844569 or Wetherby Golf Club on 01937 580089.