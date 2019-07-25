Leeds goes pink to raise awareness and cash for children’s cancer charity Candlelighters

People, buildings and businesses from across Leeds have been going pink to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Leeds Civic Hall and Leeds First Direct were lit up pink while businesses on Town Street in Horsforth turned their shop windows pink as part of #PINKITUP week (July 1-16) for children’s charity Candlelighters.

More than £10,000 was raised when 75 people abseiled 60ft down the Michael Sadler Building at Leeds University and events volunteer Stacy Proctor organised a #PINKITUP Street Party.

Guests dressed in pink and enjoyed a pink-themed barbecue, a pink brave the shave and a pink tin can alley.

Stacy said: “I am lucky enough to be a family events volunteer for Candlelighters, however, this year has been my first attempt at fundraising for this amazing charity. I have to say out of this years event’s the #PINKITUP event has been the most significant event to achieve my goal.

“I held a street and garden party and it was absolutely amazing - not only did we raise vital funds but we raised so much awareness. Most importantly it brought friends, family and a whole community together so we could share what fantastic support Candlelighters provides for families and children affected by childhood cancer.

“It also gave me and my family members, who are also championing the work Candlelighters does, a chance to celebrate what a wonderful charity it is and tell others how they can can offer support by volunteering, getting involved with fundraising or just by spreading the word.

“Reflecting on the PINKITUP event, it was most certainly my biggest achievement. I now have four friends running events for Candlelighters this year and a further two intending to run next year.

“My wonderful mother-in-law is also now an events volunteer and loves cheering everyone on at the different challenge events held throughout the year.

“Now to me that is a huge success and I will definitely be ‘pinking it up’ next year.”

To find out more about Candlelighters, visit www.candlelighters.org.uk.