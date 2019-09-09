Leeds German Christmas Market 2019: Dates and opening times revealed

Have your say

It's the winter attraction which heralds the countdown to Christmas in Leeds.

The Leeds German Christmas Market, or Christkindelmarkt, is one of the largest and longest-established Christmas markets in the UK.

Leeds City Council works with Frankfurt Council on the authentic event which sees Millennium Square transformed into a winter village

It will feature a mix of more than 40 traditionally decorated wooden chalet stalls selling a wide range of seasonal gifts, toys decorations and the best in authentic German food and drink, together with cosy indoor venues, family entertainment and the traditional Christmas carousel ride.

The year the Market runs from Friday, November 8, through to Saturday, December 21.

It will be open daily from 10.30am to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 7.30pm on Sundays from Friday, November 8.

In respect of Remembrance Day commemorations, the market will not open until 12pm on Sunday, November 10.

