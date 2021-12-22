Leeds foodbank reverse advent support "amazing" but more help needed to aid struggling families this Christmas

Leeds North and West foodbank are seeking donations to aid in their mission to help the city's less fortunate this holiday season.

One such appeal is their reverse advent calendar, where you pick up one item a day to donate to the Foodbank and put it in a box.

"Collecting a box to donate to the Foodbank is a great way to show children and grandchildren that Christmas is a time for giving and not just receiving presents or eating chocolate." reads the campaign on the foodbanks website.

Speaking to the YEP Warehouse logistics and Volunteer Coordination manager Nicki OLeary explained how it has been great to see so many in the local community get behind the campaign.

"The incoming donations have rocketed." she said "A lot of community groups, offices and schools have made amazing collections over the past three weeks so we have been receiving a really high number of donations."

Despite this high number of donations the foodbank continues to work around the clock to help the local community.

"We are sending the boxes out the quickest I have seen so it is very busy here at the foodbank and the volunteers are working really hard to keep up with the increased demand." Nicki explained.

Foodbanks across Leeds have been inundated with new requests in recent times as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, loss of livelihoods and rise in costs have hit home for the city's most hard up families.

"Everything we do is put together by the public doing their bit, all of incoming donations are from the supermarket." Nicki said "It is really important the public continue to do their bit to support the less fortunate at this time of year."

The foodbank welcomes small unwrapped gift items suitable as stocking fillers but are especially in need of supplies such as:

Tinned fruit & vegetables

Long life milk & fruit juice

Tinned fish & meat

Rice, pasta or noodles

Tea bags & Coffee

Jam

Soup

Cereal

As Covid-19 continues to have an impact on all our lives for some the impact has been especially devastating.

"So many have ended up with little money and in emergency situations because of reasons that ultimately are because of Covid." Nicki explained "Leaving their jobs, industries going down and it is so important that we do as much as we can to help."