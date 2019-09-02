Leeds First Direct Arena date for Gregory Porter - here's when tickets go on sale

Grammy award-winning jazz/soul singing sensation Gregory Porter is coming to Leeds as part of a UK tour.

The will be taking to the First Direct Arena on Monday, May 11, 2020, as part of 13 dates which includes four nights at the historic Royal Albert Hall.

With his irresitable warm baritone vocals, Porter continues to perform to sell out audiences around the world and has achieved international recognition and acclaim, with both his

Grammy winning selling albums Liquid Spirit and Take Me To The Alley.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday, September 6, via www.firstdirectarena.com

Last month the singer launched ‘The Hang’, a brand new ten week podcast series, where you will be able to listen to Porter’s warming speaking voice on a weekly basis, where he sits down with distinguised guests from the fields of art and entertainment.

