Leeds Festival to go plastic free

Leeds Festival will ban single-use plastics by 2021, promoter Live Nation has announced.

Glitter and cable ties, as well as single-use plastic drinks bottles, straws and toiletries, are also set to be banned.

Glastonbury Festival was plastic free for the fist time this year, with Sir David Attenborough praising festival-goers during a surprise appearance at Worthy Farm.

The ban will affect Live Nation's other festivals, including Download, Latitude, Reading and Wireless, with a long-term goal of making all Live Nation venues, clubs and concert halls zero-waste by 2030.

Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment: “Hosting over 35,000 concerts and festivals each year, Live Nation has the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet.

“The adverse effects of climate change are undeniable, and we want to use our place on the world stage to be part of the solution.

"Together our concerts, venues, festivals, and offices around the world are setting new sustainability standards for live events.”

Live Nation have also shared an Environmental Charter which sets out their sustainability goals in more detail, including their aim to half their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.