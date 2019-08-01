Leeds Festival set to have only 12% female performers according to The British Festival Report 2019

Have your say

Leeds Festival is set to feature only 12% female performers - according to The British Festival Report 2019.

The report was released by Ann's Cottage and includes the most Googled, socially followers and Instagrammed festivals, first-time headliners, and genre and nationality representation.

A total of 146 males are set to perform at the annual festival, with just 19 females set to make an appearance.

Reading and Leeds is second on the list on 'Instagrammed Festivals'.

The festival is third in the most socially followed.

The group used the festivals’ own websites, Wikipedia, Facebook and Google to gather the data.

Top 5 Most Gender-Equal Festivals

Latitude - 40% F, 60% M

British Summer Time - 39% F, 61%

Glastonbury, 29% F, 71% M

Isle of Wight - 28% F, 72% M

Green Man - 21% F, 79% M

Top 5 Least Gender-Equal Festivals

Download - 3% F, 97% M

We Are FSTVL - 4% F, 96% M

2000 Trees & South West Four - 7% F, 93% M

TRNSMT - 11% F, 89% M

Creamfields - 12% F, 88% M