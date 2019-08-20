Leeds Festival opening times for the arena and camp sites

Have your say

Leeds Festival is set to take place this weekend at Bramham Park.

There are various opening times across the weekend for different sections of the site.

Leeds Festival map

Here is all the information you need:

Weekend tickets

Weekend tickets allow access to campsites from Thursday, 22nd August 2019 until close of campsite on Monday, 26th August 2019 – and access to the Arena on all show days.

Weekend Tickets will be swapped for a wristband that allows for unlimited re-entry to and from the site for the holder.

Day tickets

Day tickets are valid for entry from 11am. Not valid for entry after Midnight on the day stated on the ticket.

Early entry passes

These tickets are only valid when presented in conjunction with a valid Weekend Ticket, they allow access to the campsites from 2pm on Wednesday, 21st August 2019 for people who want to set up camp early.

They are not valid for use in conjunction with Guest Tickets or Disabled Access Tickets as these campsites do not open until Thursday.

Parking

Parking is included within the price of all tickets at Leeds Festival.

FULL OPENING TIMES

Campsites:

Early Bird Ticket holders: 14:00 Wednesday 21st August

Weekend ticket holders: 03:00 Thursday 22nd August

Campsite closes at midday Monday 26th August

Arena:

Thursday, 22nd August 2019

Opening times: 17:00 – 03:00

Friday, 24th – Sunday, 25th August 2019

Opening times: 11:00 – 03:00