Leeds Festival full banned items list revealed

The full list of banned items at Leeds Festival has been revealed.

The festival is set to take place next weekend (August 23-25) with headliners The Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots and The 1975.

The full list of banned items for the festival is below.

Aerosols over 250ml: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Air horns and megaphones: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Alcohol for personal consumption

18+ only. Alcohol in the possession of under 18s will be confiscated: Campsite: Yes (until 6pm on Sunday) / Arena: No

All gas canisters of any size (including nitrous oxide): Campsite: No / Arena: No

Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs): Campsite: No / Arena: No

Any goods for unauthorised trading/with unauthorised Reading/Leeds Festival logos: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Any items which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon includes any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Audio recorders: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Bags larger than A4 size(8.27"x11.69"): Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Camping equipment includes cutlery, tin openers and multi-tools (Weekend Ticket holders only): Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Cans: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Chairs: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Cigarettes for personal use: Campsite: Yes / Arena: Yes

Disposable BBQs and permitted cooking stoves, Greenheat Base Camp Cooker, solid fuel stoves, Disposable BBQs, firelighters/firelighter stoves - Meth/trangia spirit stoves: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Drinks - We only allow sealed soft drinks under 500ml, as well as empty reusable plastic bottles of any size into the Arena.

Please refill your bottles at the free water points inside the Arena: Campsite: Yes / Arena: Yes

Drones: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Firewood: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Fireworks or flares: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Fitted gas canisters/cylinders in campervans: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Flags: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Food (for personal consumption only): Campsite: Yes / Arena: Yes

Gazebos: Campsite: Yes / Arena: No

Glass: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Metal Drinks Bottles - Please refill your empty plastic bottles at the water points inside the Arena for free: Campsite: No / Arena: No

Paper Lanterns: Campsite: No / Arena: No