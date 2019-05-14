Leeds Dragon Boat Race 2019 - Everything you need to know

It's the fundraiser guaranteed to make a splash in Leeds this weekend.

The Leeds Dragon Boat Race will raise money for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People, at Roundhay Park, on Sunday, May 19.

An action-packed day is in store, with 48 teams battling to be crowned champions as they compete on Waterloo Lake, while raising money for Martin House.

As well as a series of races, there is a tug o’ war competition along with a family fun day, including fairground rides, face painting and other attractions.

Ellie Barker, event fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Leeds Dragon Boat Race is a fantastic spectacle – most of the teams are in fancy dress, and there are races to watch every ten

minutes. There are plenty of rides and entertainments for all the family – bring a picnic and enjoy the day!”

All the teams are raising money for Martin House, which cares for children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, from respite

stays to end of life care and bereavement support for families.

This year FirstBus is putting on a shuttle bus from Leeds city centre to Roundhay Park, so more people can come along to watch the action. The First Service MH1 will run every 30

minutes between the park and Infirmary Street.

It has been organised in conjunction with Unite the Union Leeds Bus Workers Branch, which has again sponsored the race.

Andy Dyer, Unite the Union Passenger Services Yorkshire & Humber branch secretary, said: “We’re proud that we are able to support Martin House again this year by being the event

sponsors for the Dragon Boat Race. The work that Martin House does is incredibly important for young people across the local area.

“The Dragon Boat race is the highlight of our year and we always enjoy the day. It would be great to see this year’s event grow in size and I’d encourage everyone to come along to Roundhay Park to raise funds for Martin House”

Karen Reay, Unite the union regional secretary added: “The work that Andy and his branch undertake to support Martin House is inspirational to members across our Union and I’m

pleased that the Dragon Boat Race has now become a firm fixture in our annual events.”

Among the teams taking part are 12 from Co-op stores from around the region.

David Brook, store manager at the Co-op in Adel, Leeds, said: “Co-op is a really keen supporter of Martin House, and we loved taking part in last year’s event.

"This year will be even bigger and better, with around 150 Co-op colleagues rowing 12 boats, and we’re bringing an ice cream van as well. We’ve got even more people taking part including colleagues from Co-op Funeralcare, and we’re hoping to build on the success of last year and raise tens of thousands of pounds for this amazing charity.”

Races start from 10am at Roundhay Park, and continue throughout the day.

For more details visit: www.martinhouse.org.uk/dragonboatrace