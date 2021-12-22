The multi-platinum selling musician, who grew up in Gipton, already runs the Dollhouse bar in Leeds city centre.

Now, alongside business partner Kane Towning, he is preparing to open "the city's first high-end dine, drink and dance experience" at the Electric Press near Millennium Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first look inside the new Leeds venue.

Its name is being kept secret until the launch next year, organisers said.

Zanetti, who appeared on Channel 4's popular Celebs Go Dating TV show earlier this year, said: “We were ahead of the game with Dollhouse and spotted a gap in the market for that VIP vibe that no other venue offered - a glamorous, VIP-style club for the cities’ elite.

"That’s where this brand-new venue bridges the gap. Leeds has one of the best nightlife scenes in the country, however. it is crying out for that cool, late night dining concept that people currently have to travel to London, Manchester and overseas for. It’s time to level Leeds up again and hold our own against the other major cities.”

Split over two floors, the venue’s ground floor will have a stylish lounge with VIP tables on offer, as well as a heated indoor courtyard and outside terrace in Millennium Square.

Tom Zanetti pictured at the new venue.

The first floor will host the restaurant with luxury VIP booths that can be booked for dining and late-night drinking, plus a private dining area for up to 30 people.

Mr Towning added: “There are some incredible venues around the country and I respect what they’re doing, but it does bug me that people have to travel to other cities for that late night dining vibe. It’s time Leeds had its own flagship dine, drink and dance venue. If you want to eat, drink and dance currently, you have to visit two or maybe three venues.

"We are giving you the entire night out all under one roof."

More than £300,000 has been invested in the project and bespoke interior design has been commissioned for the space to add a "luxury look and feel befitting the concept".

Zanetti added: “It’s one of a kind and we’re looking forward to introducing the people of Leeds and visitors to this amazing city to something fresh, cool and different.

"This will be a venue people will be travelling to from all around the UK. We’re taking the success of Dollhouse and going to a whole other level again with this new venue."