Leeds date for Example as part of major UK tour in 2020: Here's how to get tickets

King of the club Example has announced a Leeds gig as part of a major tour in 2020.

The Singer-rapper-producer will take to the stage at Leeds O2 Academy on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Renowned for his monstrous live sets, fans can expect a high energy performance filled with his classic hits such as Changed The Way You Kiss Me, Kickstarts, Stay Awake, Say Nothing and We'll Be Coming Back.

They can also expect to hear songs from his last project Bangers & Ballads such as Show Me How To Love as well as 16 million views viral club hit All Night and his massive new tune Click.

Example said: “I’ve spent the last few months going back through all my albums and previous tour setlists. There are so many fan favourites and hidden gems I’d forgotten about. I plan to make the show on this next tour a full celebration of all my hits, my many career highlights whilst incorporating all the best of my recent output as well.

"This will be the longest set I’ve done in a 15-year career and for the first time there’ll be an added visual and lighting experience. It will be a night to remember!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.trythisforexample.com