Leeds date for 1990s ultimate music tour - here's how to get tickets

Music fans from the 1990s can look forward to seeing some of the biggest stars from the decade on stage in Leeds.

It promises to be the Leeds concert which brings together some of the best-loved stars from the 1990s

We Love The 90’s UK tour is heading to the First Direct Arena on Friday, December 13.

The concert promises to be one to remember with 15 acts on stage who between them have sold more than 120 million records and enjoyed 60 UK top ten singles.

They include Jenny Berggren from Ace Of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, DJ Sash and Rednex.

TV and radio legend Pat Sharp completes the line-up as host on the night.

Pat presented ITV’s “FunHouse” for 12 years, which became the biggest children’s TV show of its generation running throughout the 90’s.

“Imagine a time when the Internet didn’t exist. People went out and bought singles and albums on cassette from music shops. Everyone listened to the radio and discovered these great pop songs, he said. " Sundays were for tuning in to the Chart Show to hear who was in the Top 40 and who made No.1. That was the nineties! It’ll be nice to be transported back to that time, where people got excited about pop music. Even if it is just for one night”

* Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster: www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F00558BB6FAA173?brand=uk_firstdirectarena