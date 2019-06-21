Leeds dancing pensioner makes a return as she's spotted boogying on Briggate

A pensioner with itchy feet has been making Leeds shoppers smile again.

Sylvia Nolan is the legendary East Leeds street dancer who is known for boogying along to buskers in the city centre.

Sylvia Nolan dancing on Briggate on Friday

Aged 87, retired factory worker Sylvia still walks into town for her shopping and to the bingo almost everyday.

She made the headlines back in March when a video of her dancing to music in the Trinity Shopping Centre was shared on Facebook and went viral.

READ MORE: Dancing elderly lady at centre of viral Leeds video says she will keep doing as 'as long as my body will let me'

Now the latest video, captured by Niamh Slade, shared online shows her dancing to a reggae artist performing on Briggate.

Once more, Sylvia drops her shopping and gets stuck in, with passers by stopping to watch and smile, before finishing the dance with a high kick.

In a recent interview, she said: "If I hear music, I just have to dance.

"Some people see old age as a bad thing but if anything it's the opposite - I never lie about my age. I may be old, but I'm young at heart."