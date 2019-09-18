Leeds Dads joins Raheem Sterling, Gareth Thomas and Stephen Fry on National Diversity Awards shortlist

A support charity for dads in Leeds will find out tomorrow if it has scooped a National Diversity Award.

Leeds Dads has been shortlisted for the Community Organisation Award for Gender for its work in bringing together a diverse community of fathers for social interaction and support. Leeds Dads meets at The Holbeck Club, where it offers a space for dads to engage with their preschool kids. It was launched by Errol Murray in 2011 as a way of spending more time with his daughter. He said: “Dads were a bit of a rarity at playgroups, so I felt slightly awkward and out of place there. So I started Leeds Dads with a handful of friends and their kids at Leeds City Museum Cafe.”

The group then started running a popular monthly meet-up at The Tetley before moving to their current home at the start of this month. Around 30 dads and grandads meet to enjoy arts craft, games, a singalong and story time.

Earlier this year, the group’s Dadstastic Day attracted more than 2,000 parents, carers and children to Leeds City Museum, making it the biggest free Father’s Day party in England.

Errol added: “The Holbeck has given us access to a much larger event space so we can continue to grow and welcome new members.”

The winners will be announced at Liverpool Cathedral during a ceremony broadcast by ITV. Other nominees include Jimmy Gittins, from Wakefield in the UK, Angels of Freedom, an LGBT night time community safety group from Leeds, Chapeltown Community Nursery and Drew-Ashlyn Cunningham, a makeup artist and youth volunteer from Wakefield, as well as celebrities Raheem Sterling, John Barnes, Gareth Thomas and Stephen Fry.