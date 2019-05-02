Leeds Cotton Kings? Vote for your favourite name for city's new professional ice hockey team

The owners of a professional ice hockey franchise to be based at Leeds' new Planet Ice rink are holding a public vote to decide on the team's name.

The senior men's side have been accepted into the semi-pro National Ice Hockey League, the second tier of UK competition, and will play their first match in September at the 2,000-capacity arena at Planet Ice, near Elland Road.

The Planet Ice project has been beset by delays to building work and the rink has yet to open to the public.

Now, the owners of the franchise have called for the public's help in choosing a name for the city's new team.

They've narrowed it down to three potential brands.

One of the suggestions, Leeds Cotton Kings, is a nod to Leeds' manufacturing heritage, but the others - Chiefs or Mammoths - appear to be random.

Recruitment for players and coaches for the team has already begun - here's how to register your interest in playing.

The ice arena has 1,800 fixed spectator seats, bar and catering facilities.

Junior clubs and community groups are also being invited to train at the facility.

The ice rink project has been plagued by setbacks since construction first began in 2016. A change of ownership saw the original Silver Lines brand become Planet Ice, and in 2017 wooden supports at the building site were damaged in a winter storm, delaying further work. Construction has now resumed, although there has been a further six-month delay in 2019.