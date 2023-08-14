A Leeds student who gave birth to her baby in her first year of university has graduated - with her son by her side.

Brainy Chloe Bayliss, 21, achieved a 2:1 in Actor Musicianship at performing arts university Leeds Conservatoire. And she posed for her photos in her gown with her son Wren by her side in an adorable matching graduation gown.

Chloe said: "He’s got his own little uni family of everyone doing our course and everyone at our uni absolutely loves him. Obviously, I raised him, but I feel like we’ve raised him all together. It’s made us so much more of like a family."

Chloe moved from Devon to Leeds for university at the end of 2020 but discovered she was pregnant in March 2021. She then gave birth to her son Wren Atlas Bayliss in the following August, completed her course as normal and graduated with one mark off a first-class degree this year.

Chloe Bayliss, 21, and her son Wren Atlas in matching graduation gowns (Photo by Chloe Bayliss/SWNS)

She told The Tab: "I loved my degree I was doing and wanted to carry on with it, but I thought I was going to have to quit. So I ended up being like, I’m just going to try and carry on and if I can’t I’ll just stop and take a gap year. So I just carried on with the course whilst I was pregnant.

"I was so scared that my uni would be like ‘No you’re having a baby, sorry you’re out.' But my course leader has been the most incredible person in the world and she believed in me."

Chloe gave birth to Wren, who weighed 7lb 11oz, on August 20, 2021 and started her studies again exactly a month later on September 20. She said she would have to go to university for around 30 to 40 hours a week while juggling being a single mum, which she found 'difficult' at first.

Chloe, who is now a teaching assistant, said: "He would come to classes a lot of the time with me but we also had a childminder who would obviously have him as well.

Chloe during her pregnancy in her first year of university (Photo by Chloe Bayliss/SWNS)

"She is absolutely amazing and she’s been so flexible. It was super busy and so difficult at first to adjust to being a mum at the same time as being a student and balancing all these things. Eventually it just became part of my routine."

Chloe found out she was pregnant after she had split up with her boyfriend, by which time she was four months gone. This means she would have been unable to have an abortion if she had wanted one because in the UK, because most terminations are carried out before 24 weeks.

But Chloe has said she 'felt like the decision' of what to do, 'had been taken away from her.'

She said: "I was already four months pregnant at that time so I had no idea for that long. By that time there wasn’t really a lot of options for me.

Chloe graduated from Leeds Conservatoire with a 2:1 in Actor Musicianship. And she posed for her photos in her gown with her son Wren by her side in an adorable matching outfit. (Photo by Chloe Bayliss/SWNS)

"I couldn’t really chose to keep him or not because I was already so far along. So I had to keep him which was really hard for me because I felt like the decision had been taken away from me."

Chloe said she faced a lot of judgement when she first got pregnant and said people told her that her 'life's over now' and that she would never finish her degree.

But she has said that she managed to complete the course and carry on with her life, as she 'adapted her life to fit Wren in, not the other way around."

Chloe said: "Everyone says you’ve ruined your life, your life is over, this is your life now but it’s not that your life is over it’s just that your life is different.

"You have to adapt your life to fit your baby in, not the other way around. It doesn’t completely change your life and scrap everything you wanted to do.

"Because that’s what so many people said to me, your life’s over now, you’re not going to finish your degree, you’re not going to do what you want to do and it’s not true at all. Your life does definitely change but it’s only going to change how you want it to change."

Chloe, who is also a freelance actress, has said that it has 'been so unbelievably difficult being a single parent' while being at university.

She said: "I would always say to anyone who’s questioning ‘should I be a young mum?’ No don’t do it, but I’m not going judge you if you do.

"If someone said to me I’ll click my fingers and you will have Wren but you’ll have him in three years time I’d be like absolutely. I know that’s quite controversial for some people.

"Don’t get me wrong I love him with all my heart and I wouldn’t change him, but I can’t lie it has been so unbelievably difficult being a single parent.