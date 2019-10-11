Leeds concert for The Script as part of huge arena tour in 2020
Irish pop trio The Script have announced details of a major UK tour in 2020 which includes a concert in Leeds.
The boys will be taking to the stage at the city's First Direct Arena in February 21, 2020.
The tour follows the release of a new album Sunsets & Full Moons which is due to be released on November 8.
Sunsets & Full Moons feels like a sequel to The Script’s much-loved debut album.
Both albums emerged from emotionally turbulent times: O’Donoghue lost his father around the time of the release of their debut.
And ten years later, he lost his mother as they worked on this album - with both his parents passing on Valentine’s Day.
Naturally the songs began to reflect the band’s own personal experiences - and those are themes sure to resonate with their fans, too.
“I think it’s the most poignant record we’ve ever made,” asserts O’Donoghue. “Our music was always about being together with the audience, and writing about your own feelings, and sharing them”.
“No frills, no production, just us playing as a band,” notes Sheehan. “It’s us doing what we do best.”
The overriding theme, concludes O’Donoghue, is simple. “No matter how deep and dark it gets, it’s going to be daylight again.”
The band have to date clocked up six billion streams, 30 million single sales, 10.8 million album sales, and more 12 million monthly Spotify listeners.
Fans who pre-order the album from the official store by 5pm on Tuesday, October 15, will receive access to a pre-sale for tickets for next year’s UK and European arena tour.
The pre-sale opens at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 16, with tickets going on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, October 18.