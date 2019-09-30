Leeds concert for Simple Minds as part of 2020 world tour: Here's how to get tickets

Simple Minds will be taking to the stage in Leeds in 2020 as part of tour plans to celebrate 40 iconic years in music.

The band have announced details of the tour’s European dates which includes a gig at the city's First Direct Arena on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Simple Minds are fronted by founder members Jim Kerr (vocals) and Charlie Burchill (guitar).

“Simple Minds are different now,” said Kerr. “We’re not a stock rock band, but we haven’t changed our line-up to be cool.

"We’ve done it because it’s great to have so many amazing players on board. I’m grateful for the career we’ve had, but I’m mad enough to think we can still hit new levels. This is what we do - write, record and play live.”

“The perception that we're now gathering pace is down to our attitude to playing live,” added Charlie Burchill. “There have been lots of different incarnations of Simple Minds, but we’ve always kept our identity. A legacy can be a burden if you allow it to be. For us, it's been empowering.”

Simple Minds further mark their 40th anniversary celebrations with the release of the career-spanning compilation ‘40: The Best Of – 1979-2019’ on November 1.

Collating their early fan favourites with their era-defining hits and their essential recent material, the album is now available to pre-order.

The collection also includes a gloriously euphoric new track - a cover of King Creosote’s celebration of weekend revelry For One Night Only.

In addition, the new live album Live In The City of Angels will be released on Friday, October 4.

Simple Minds have experienced a remarkable journey since releasing their debut album Life in a Day in 1979.

Constantly evolving, the band’s rousing choruses and booming atmospherics made them one of the most iconic bands of the Eighties. Along the way, they’ve landed five UK #1 albums, topped the singles charts on both sides of the Atlantic, sold over 60 million albums and packed stadiums the world over.

But the story didn’t end there. After taking some time out, they returned revitalised and resurgent with the 2014 album Big Music and have maintained that upward momentum ever since. They claimed the Q Inspiration Award that same year, which was followed by an Ivor Novello in 2016.

And when last year’s ‘Walk Between Worlds’ album crashed into the UK charts at number four, it represented their highest position in 23 years.

Tour tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday, October 4, and will be available from: simpleminds.com