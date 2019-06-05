Leeds College of Music teams up with Opera North

Leeds College of Music and Opera North have formed a new partnership that will provide valuable learning opportunities for musicians studying Classical music.

Students will get the chance to perform with Opera North’s orchestra, observe the rehearsal and production process, work with conductors and access workshops and masterclasses with visiting artists.

The partnership will build on the long history of collaboration between the two top musical institutions and will give college students a direct link to the industry.

Gerry Godley, principal and managing director at LCoM, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Opera North – an organisation which shares our commitment to innovation and artistic excellence in the North.

“Having this direct link between the next generation of Classical musicians from Leeds College of Music and the professional musicians of Opera North will allow us to work collaboratively to develop talented musicians and support the sustainability of Classical music in the North of England.”

The partnership will also lead to Student in Residence placements, experience in project management and running sessions, and the chance to gain experience in music education through Opera North’s In Harmony community residency programme, which brings instrumental and vocal learning to more than 1,700 children in four schools in south Leeds.

Richard Mantle, general director at Opera North, added: “Opera North is delighted to be formalising its long relationship with Leeds College of Music with a partnership that will enrich the cultures of both institutions, our city, and the arts at large.

“A vast wealth of skills and experience go into producing our work, and our musicians, singers and artists have all experienced the unparalleled value of learning their craft first-hand. This new relationship with LCoM will allow them to pass on their expertise to new generations of practitioners in our field.”