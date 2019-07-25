Leeds College of Building apprentices are shouting from the rooftops about awards

A pair of apprentices from Leeds College of Building are shouting from the rooftops about their recent award wins.

Matthew Ford and Oscar Miller were crowned the pitched and flat roofing BMI Apprentices of the Year respectively in front of other contestants, tutors and employers. The duo each received a £1,000 cash prize to invest in their future, a trophy and a goody bag of high-quality roofing tools and materials.

Matthew, who works for housing association Incommunities, said: “To win is amazing. I really thought winning was beyond me but I put in the good work and tried my hardest. Events like this, which promote roofing, make it a real trade and I’m so pleased to win.”

Oscar, who is employed by The Roofing Corporation in Grimsby, added: “I had to take a second because I thought I was being highly commended then realised I’d won. Disbelief but really, really happy to win such a big thing as the BMI Apprentice of the Year.”

Unlike other contests which are largely hands-on events, the BMI Apprentice of the Year tests ‘soft’ skills and technical knowledge. The finalists compete over two days in a series of presentations and assignments, including business planning, presentation skills and technical skills.

Mat Woodyatt, BMI technical training manager, said: “I know the judges deliberated at length about what marks to award. However, in the end there can only be two winners, so heartfelt congratulations to Matthew and Oscar.”