Leeds City Council boosts budget for CCTV cameras

Leeds City Council will boost spending on CCTV cameras by almost £200,000 this year, figures reveal.

The Local Government Association says surveillance cameras play “a vital role” in keeping communities safe, both on the streets and in the courtroom.

In the 2019-20 financial year, Leeds City Council will invest £2.4 million in CCTV, figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show.

This is a net figure, which is the total amount spent, minus any income the council makes.

This year’s cost is set to be nine per cent higher than in 2017-18, when the council reported a net spend of £2.2 million.

That year, the council spent £4 million on installing and maintaining surveillance systems, and brought in £1.8 million in income.

Local authorities can make money from CCTV by charging other organisations, such as hospitals or private companies, to use the existing network of cameras and operation rooms.

The LGA said councils prioritise investment in CCTV where possible, and argued that a good network of cameras can have wide-reaching benefits.

Simon Blackburn, chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities board, said: “Public surveillance cameras have helped bring criminals to justice, increased conviction rates after crimes are detected, and are an important tool in tracking terrorist suspects. CCTV protects the public by dissuading crime and anti-social behaviour, assisting police officers on the ground and supporting prosecutions.”

Across England, a net £54.3 million has been allocated to CCTV systems by local authorities for the 2019-20 financial year, up five per cent on 2017-18.

That year, councils reported a total income of more than £26 million from surveillance cameras.