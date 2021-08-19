The NSPCC has created PANTS with the help of parents and professionals to make tricky conversations as easy and appropriate as possible for young children.

The campaign uses cuddly dinosaur mascot Pantosaurus, with his short catchy music video and fun activity packs, to help children across the UK understand how they can speak out about anything that happens that makes them uncomfortable, and gives them the confidence to do that.

In his latest adventure in Bramley Park, Pantosaurus came face to face with the a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Pterodactyls and other prehistoric creatures.

Coun Fiona Venner in Bramley Park.

There are more than 80 of the beasts currently roaming parks in Leeds and to promote the campaign and the city's outdoor spaces and how people can enjoy them, Leeds City Council has launched the Love Exploring App.

Utilising augmented reality, the app bring parks and locations across the city alive, populating them with interactive dinosaurs and walking trails and the idea is that difficult conversations around abuse can take place in fun, every day settings.

Coun Fiona Venner, Leeds City Council’s Executive Member for Children and Families who accompanied Pantosaurus on his special trip to Bramley Falls Park said: “Leeds City Council is committed to protecting children in our city and it’s important that parents, carers and professionals feel confident in educating children about messages that can help them stay safe from abuse.

“It can be difficult to speak about an issue like this with young children, so the PANTS rule is a great way to discuss it in a fun way that they can understand and that’s why we are getting behind this fantastic NSPCC campaign – alongside our parks’ dinosaur residents."