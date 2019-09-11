Leeds Christmas Lights 2019: Date confirmed for festive switch on

The flick of the switch signals the start of the festive season in Leeds.

The date for this year’s city centre Christmas lights switch has been confirmed by council chiefs.

It is taking place on Thursday, November 7, at Victoria Gardens outside Leeds Art Gallery from 6.45pm until 8.30pm,

Other attractions on the night will include fun fair rides along Cookridge Street, street food concessions with entertainment culminating in the big switch-on of one of the UK's largest displays of city centre festive illuminations and spectacular fireworks.

Details of who will be flicking the switch remain under wraps but more information about the event will be released in late October or early November by Leeds City Council.

Work to put up the Christmas lights starts later this month. It takes six weeks to install all the decorations across the city ahead of local switch-on events.

