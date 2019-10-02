Leeds charity supporting Gypsy and traveller community awarded £100k grant for vital work

A Leeds charity which supports the Gypsy and traveller community has been granted £100,000 by Lloyds Bank Foundation.

Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange (GATE), based in Gross Green Lane, helps traveller people with no fixed address access vital services such as seeing a GP or opening a bank account.

Teresa Birtle, aged 24, was supported by Leeds GATE when she was taken out of mainstream school aged11

The charity supported 200 families last year, helping vulnerable people find a safe place to live and reading letters or eviction notices for those who are illiterate.

The £100,000 three-year grant from Lloyds Bank Foundation will help to cover the core costs of the 'Care Post' service and fund vital work in schools and NHS services.

-> Two women a day die because of 'heart attack gender gap', says University of Leeds research

Teresa Birtle, aged 24, was supported by Leeds GATE when she was taken out of mainstream school aged 11.

The charity provided her with homework packs and a tutor while she was being home-schooled and helped her to build relationships with other traveller children.

Teresa joined Leeds GATE as a volunteer aged 17 and now works as the charity's Admin and Project Assistant, organising the Care Post service and visiting schools.

Teresa said: "I used to be really quiet and I loved doing the group activities at Leeds GATE, coming out and mixing with other Gypsy and traveller children.

"Going into schools has a really big impact as it gives people a better understanding of Gypsy and traveller ways of life.

"That education helps to keep Gypsy and traveller children in school - it stops them being bullied.

"Children are often taken out of school to learn about their community, so people would be more keen to keep their kids in school if they knew that they were getting that education."

The new Lloyds Bank grant will build on previous Foundation grants worth £72,800 which have been awarded to the charity over the last 10 years.

-> Sleep-out in Leeds raises £26k for homelessness charity Simon on the Streets

Paul Streets OBE, chief executive of Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, said: "Small and local charities play a vital role in their communities, reaching and helping people facing complex social issues to overcome them and move forward with their lives.

“But with public funding getting tighter and tighter and demand for their services rising, such charities are more important than ever.

"That is why at Lloyds Bank Foundation we are delighted to award new funding to Leeds GATE which will enable them to help more people who are homeless or facing disadvantage in the years to come.

“We are committed to supporting small and local charities working in communities across the country, funding their work, helping them become stronger and more sustainable and helping raise their voice with policy-makers.”

Leeds GATE is one of six charities in Yorkshire and the Humber supported in Lloyds Bank Foundation’s latest funding round, which awarded £598,025 across the region.

The funding supports charities tackling issues such as discrimination, mental health, sexual and domestic abuse.

-> Leeds City Council-funded scheme explores how nature can be used to reduce flooding along River Aire