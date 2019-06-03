Leeds charity for children with additional needs gets grant from Yorkshire Freemasons

Children with additional needs across Leeds will continue to benefit from vital physiotherapy and support, thanks to a grant from the Yorkshire West Riding Freemasons.

The grant of £6,000 made to SNAPS (Special Needs And Parent Support) Yorkshire will help to fund hydrotherapy and swimming lessons, rebound therapy (physiotherapy using a trampoline), structured play and support for children and their families.

SNAPS was formed by a group of parents in 2004 to meet a gap in provision and continues to deliver regular physiotherapy – that can often be difficult or expensive to access – out of two sites in Leeds. Alongside hydrotherapy and rebound therapy, SNAPS offers an inclusive and supportive environment.

Community fundraiser Jenny Sellers said: “We are so grateful to the Yorkshire West Riding Freemasons for their generous grant. NAPS does not receive statutory funding for the work we do, so the generosity of groups like the Freemasons is essential to help us deliver our fantastic services.”

Michael Holmes, from the freemasons, said: “We are very pleased to be able to help SNAPS which does such an outstanding job helping children with additional needs and their families access physiotherapy and support.”

SNAPS Yorkshire is also supported by Irwin Mitchell as Charity of the Year for the firm’s Leeds office. Partner Sion Kingston said: “This generous grant from the Freemasons will no doubt help them to continue with what they do to help families in the area.”