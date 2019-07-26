Leeds Championship Dog Show to be staged at Harewood House this weekend - All you need to know

Have your say

The Leeds Championship Dog Show is due to be staged at Harewood House - with competitions to be held across the weekend.

The Leeds Championship Dog Show is organised annually by the Leeds City and District Canine Association and held under Kennel Club Limited rules.

The event is in its 37th year at Harewood House.

The first Leeds show was held in 1951 at Roundhay Park in the Shadwell district of Leeds, West Yorkshire.

In the early 1970s the show moved to the picturesque Temple Newsam, also in Leeds, and stayed there until 1982 when it moved to its current home at Harewood House.

Due to the continued success of the show, it was extended to 2 days when it moved and is now a 3 day event attracting entries for around 9,000 dogs covering 161 separate KC breeds in all 7 groups.

Today, Leeds Championship show is one of the premier events for dog exhibitors across the UK and overseas and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

It is one of the UK’s largest outdoor dog shows where over 160 breeds will compete for the ultimate prize of ‘Best in Show’.

The categories are split into three days, with Friday hosting the 'Working, Pastoral & Terrier', Saturday the 'Utility & Toy' and Sunday the 'Hound and Gundog'.

To ensure that dogs are not left in hot vehicles Leeds Championship Dog Show operate the Spectator Dogs system in order that they can be paid for at the exhibitor gate and brought into the show.

How much is it?

Visitor’s entrance fee is payable on entry to the car park at £5 per car (includes all passengers).

How much is it to take my dog?

Un-entered dogs are welcomed into the show at a fee of £10 each, payable on the day at the show entrance gate.

Where is it being held?

Harewood House in Leeds. LS17 9LQ

Where can I park or stay?

Facilities for the parking of Caravans, Motor Homes and tents, etc. exist adjacent to the showground and no vehicles will be parked on any other part of the ground.

Maximum stay from 9am on Tuesday 23 July 2019 to 12 noon on Monday 29th July 2019.

The gates to the caravan park are locked at 10pm.

No caravans will be admitted after this time.

Where are the pet friendly hotels locally according to the organisers?

The Britannia Leeds Bradford Airport, Leeds Road, Bramhope LS16 9JJ Tel 0871 222 0027 (7 miles) Leeds Ch Dog Show host hotel – please quote Leeds Ch Show when booking. Leeds Ch Dog Show will not be liable for any rooms booked.

Kimberley Hotel, 11-19 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5JY (9 miles)

Days Inn Wetherby, Junction 46 A1(M), King Dighton, Weatherly LS22 5GT (10 miles)

Mercure Leeds Parkway, Otley Road, Leeds LS16 8AG 5 (5 miles)