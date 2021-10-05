Leeds champion Kadeena Cox joins line-up of Yorkshire Olympians and Paralympians at this weekend's arena homecoming event

The Leeds champion is among the latest star names to be added to the bill for this weekend’s major event at the Leeds first direct arena, which will see Olympians and Paralympians take to the stage to celebrate in front of thousands - something they were unable to do at the Games in Tokyo with no spectators present.

Backed by Channel 4, the October 10 event’s line-up so far includes Kadeena Cox MBE, Jess Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jonny Brownlee, Adam Duggleby, Hannah Cockcroft MBE, Beth Moulam, Ellen Buttrick, Sue Bailey MBE, Jo Butterfield, Chris Skelley, Jamie Stead, Alex Bell, Yona Knight-Wisdom, Scott Lincoln and Bryony Page.

People attending are also set to hear from Yorkshire’s Olympic divers via video from their training camp.

Leeds Paralympian Kadeena Cox is set for this weekend's Yorkshire homecoming arena event.

The event will be hosted by 2016 Olympic medallist Nile Wilson and sports broadcaster Tanya Arnold.

Tickets have been priced as affordably as possibly - £5 plus booking fee, which includes a donation to charity SportsAid - with the aim of giving thousands of people a chance to be part of this historic event to celebrate the county's athletes together under one roof.

Free tickets have also been distributed to local grassroots sports clubs, and organisations working with more vulnerable children and young people to enable these groups to attend the event.

The event, which runs from 3pm to 5pm, will include live entertainment including headline Yorkshire band, The Skylights, along with Phoenix Dance, Yorkshire Prose live poetry, LED drummers and walkabout acts.

All of Yorkshire’s 22 councils are joining forces on the event, with Leeds City Council acting as lead organiser supported by Yorkshire and Humber Councils.

Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “We are delighted that so many of our star athletes from Tokyo 2020 are able to join us at what will be a very special celebration event on Sunday.

"We are also very pleased to have members of local grassroots sports clubs from across Yorkshire attending for free in recognition of the vital role they play in all our communities, as well as people working with vulnerable children and young people as a thank you for everything they do.”

Sinead Rocks, Channel 4 MD Nations and Regions, said: “Channel 4 is delighted to join the celebrations welcoming back Yorkshire’s athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic and Olympic Games.

"Having just opened our new national HQ at the Majestic in Leeds, we’re thrilled to be able to join the party giving our athletes a rousing welcome home.”

To buy tickets, and for more information, visit www.firstdirectarena.com.