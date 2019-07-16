Leeds CCG to host annual meeting

NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is inviting members of the public to its annual general meeting (AGM) later this month.

The CCG is responsible for planning and funding (commissioning) the majority of health services for people in Leeds.

At the meeting the CCG’s annual report and accounts for 2018-19 will be formally accepted. Visitors will hear about the progress the CCG has made and will be able to access the annual review covering the key achievements and challenges faced by the commissioning body. They will also have a chance to ask questions. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 24 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm at Leeds Town Hall.

Dr Gordon Sinclair, clinical chairman at the CCG, said: “Attending the AGM is a great opportunity for members of the public in Leeds to find out what the CCG is doing to improve healthcare across Leeds. It’s also a chance for you to see how we have performed over the past 12 months.”

Anyone who is interested in attending should email Leedsccg.corporategovernance@nhs.net or call 0113 8435470.