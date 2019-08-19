Leeds Cat Rescue is completely full and can't take in any more kittens - but you can help

Leeds Cat Rescue is unable to take in any more kittens as its foster homes are completely full.

This is due to some of the kittens being in foster homes for longer than expected - such as brother and sister Frank and Betty who were born to a feral mum.

Until Frank and Betty are rehomed the organisation won't be able to take in any more kittens.

The voluntary organisation, who find loving homes for unwanted and ill-treated cats, shared the news today on Facebook.

Leeds Cat Rescue said: "This week are going to share with you some of our kittens who for one reason or another have been with us longer than expected, unfortunately until they go to forever homes we are in a difficult position of being unable to take in more kittens as our foster homes are full.

"Starting the week are Frank and Betty, siblings who can go as a pair or singularly, they were born outside to a feral mum and on the cusp of the ideal socialisation age.

"Frank is coming on well and although initially wary loves a stroke and handles well.

"Betty doesn't like to be picked up but in the past 2 weeks has really come on and now accepts strokes with relish especially if treats are involved but doesn't like being picked up, she will only continue to improve and is a lovely kitty.

"Both need experienced cat owners, adult only or homes with older children."

If you would like to adopt Frank and Betty and help Leeds Cat Rescue rehome more kittens, you can email them at leedscatrescue@gmail.com or via their website.

