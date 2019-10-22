Leeds Cat Rescue 'desperate' for donations to keep up with demand

The voluntary organisation. which saves, treats and re-homes abandoned or poorly cats and kittens, is appealing for donations for a fundraising event.

Vanessa Hill, the Rescue Coordinater, said that without help from the public, the autumn fundraising fair in Wetherby will have to be cancelled.

She said: "Small independent rescues nationwide are been hit by the current economic uncertainty which effects both re-homing numbers and much needed donations for the fundraising events that the rescue relies on throughout the year.

Tibbs & Timmy are just two of the many ktitens saved by Leeds Cat Rescue - who are now appealing for donations for their autumn fair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The tighter things get for people, the more cats are needing help.

"The gap between money coming in and the money needed to keep up with demand forever increases.

She added: "The simple reality is, if we can't get donations of chocolates, wine, soft toys and unwanted gifts in we can't run this event.

"The event is so important for not, just fundraising, but for the public to come and meet us.

"Our volunteers are just a group of passionate cat lovers who just want to do their bit to help where they can."

In a post on the organisations Facebook page, the group appealled for donations of soft toys, cake bakers, unwanted gifts, alcohol and chocolate.

It said: "With only two weeks till our Autumn Fair we are in desperate need of support and donations.

"We know that times are tough but sadly this just means even tougher times for rescue with record number of animals in need.

"We don't ask often but we really do need your help on this occasion."

The autumn fair will be held at Wetherby Town Hall in Market place on Saturday, October 28.

There will be cakes and produce, a wheel of fortune, book stall and a pop-up cafe serving soups, breakfast sandwiches, toasties, tea and coffees and 'amazing' cream scones.

It will run from 10am to 3pm.