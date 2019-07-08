Leeds Cares Charity Canal Challenge 2019 - Everything you need to know

It is the family-friendly challenge set on the banks of the idyllic Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Hospital charity Leeds Cares has partnered with waterway and wellbeing charity Canal and River Trust in organising the Charity Canal Challenge.

It is taking place on Sunday, July 14, and is the perfect excuse to get the family out and about for some exercise, whilst raising valuable funds for charity.

The event which boasts three routes:

The Family Track - 4 miles from Kirkstall Forge to Leeds. This wheelchair and buggy friendly route is perfect for families with children of all ages. There’s even a ‘Challenge Pack’ for under 12s with activities for them along the way. Leeds Cares will also be launching their new ‘owl’ mascot on the day, who will be in attendance alongside a giant otter, the mascot for the Canal and River Trust. The cost is adult £10, children (under 18) £5 and a family of four £22.

The Middle Track - 14 mile route starts from from UNESCO World Heritage site Saltaire. It’s the perfect option for those looking to try out a middle-distance run or longer hike. Adult £15,

children (under 18) £10

The Epic Track - This 29-mile route from Skipton to Leeds begins early in the morning and offers the chance to enjoy stunning scenery and pass one of the most iconic structures on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, Bingley Five Rise Locks. Adult £15, children (under 18) £10.

All three routes will finish at Granary Wharf in Leeds city centre, where Charity Canal Challenge finishers can enjoy a well-earned rest, with food, drinks and entertainment.

Looked after by the Canal and River Trust, the 200-year old Leeds and Liverpool Canal offers a predominantly flat and level towpath, making it an accessible setting for a challenge for all to enjoy.

Local rail company Northern is supporting the event with half price rail travel via their app, allowing participants to take the train one way, either before or after the event.

All money raised from the event will go to Leeds Cares, helping to support Leeds Teaching Hospitals provide exceptional healthcare to the people of Leeds, Yorkshire and beyond.

Sign up now at: www.leeds-cares.org/canalchallenge