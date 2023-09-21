A care home in Leeds has issued an appeal to the community to send their well-wishes for an “inspiring” resident’s upcoming 105th birthday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lilian Todd will celebrate her 105th birthday on October 13 and staff at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall are pulling out all of the stops to make it a special one.

Wellbeing and activities coordinator Kirsty Burleigh has already put out the call to get residents to send birthday cards and has been “overwhelmed” by the response so far, adding that people have sent balloons, cakes, lights and gifts as well ahead of the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about Lilian, who has only been in the care home a matter of weeks, Kirsty said: “She is the most adorable lady you will meet in your life. She’s Yorkshire through and through.

Lilian Todd, who will soon be celebrating her 105th birthday at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"When I found out it was her 105th birthday I couldn’t wait to do something. It’s special because it’s not every day that you see someone turn 105.

"She deserves it. We’re going to do it in the afternoon so that her family can join us.

"She’s a true treasure.”

Asked what her secret to living for so long was, Lilian said it was “just living a good life”.

Lilian Todd was described by staff at Aire View Care Home as a 'true treasure',. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that she enjoyed sewing, helping people and taking children out for walks. She also used to go dancing every Friday night in Otley.

Asked if she was looking forward to celebrating her birthday, she said: “In a way, but I wish it was an earlier birthday.”