Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Leeds care home urges community to send cards for 'true treasure' resident's upcoming 105th birthday

A care home in Leeds has issued an appeal to the community to send their well-wishes for an “inspiring” resident’s upcoming 105th birthday.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lilian Todd will celebrate her 105th birthday on October 13 and staff at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall are pulling out all of the stops to make it a special one.

Wellbeing and activities coordinator Kirsty Burleigh has already put out the call to get residents to send birthday cards and has been “overwhelmed” by the response so far, adding that people have sent balloons, cakes, lights and gifts as well ahead of the big day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about Lilian, who has only been in the care home a matter of weeks, Kirsty said: “She is the most adorable lady you will meet in your life. She’s Yorkshire through and through.

Most Popular
Lilian Todd, who will soon be celebrating her 105th birthday at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall. Photo: Jonathan GawthorpeLilian Todd, who will soon be celebrating her 105th birthday at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Lilian Todd, who will soon be celebrating her 105th birthday at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"When I found out it was her 105th birthday I couldn’t wait to do something. It’s special because it’s not every day that you see someone turn 105.

"She deserves it. We’re going to do it in the afternoon so that her family can join us.

"She’s a true treasure.”

Asked what her secret to living for so long was, Lilian said it was “just living a good life”.

Lilian Todd was described by staff at Aire View Care Home as a 'true treasure',. Photo: Jonathan GawthorpeLilian Todd was described by staff at Aire View Care Home as a 'true treasure',. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Lilian Todd was described by staff at Aire View Care Home as a 'true treasure',. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said that she enjoyed sewing, helping people and taking children out for walks. She also used to go dancing every Friday night in Otley.

Asked if she was looking forward to celebrating her birthday, she said: “In a way, but I wish it was an earlier birthday.”

Any readers wanting to send Lilian a birthday card can send it to: Aire View Care Home, 29, Broad Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3ED

Related topics:LeedsWellbeingYorkshireOtley