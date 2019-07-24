Leeds care home upgraded following previous disappointing CQC report

A Leeds care home has been upgraded by watchdogs after previously receiving a disappointing review.

Sabourn Court Care Home in Oakwood has been rated "good" in its most recent inspection from the Care Quality Commission, a report revealed this month.

The review comes a year after the home, run by HC-One Oval, was given a "requires improvement" rating back in February last year.

The previous inspection found medicines were not stored correctly, the manager was unable to provide evidence staff were up to date with training and there were no systems to identify areas for improvement.

However, a more recent inspection undertaken in May this year found Sabourn Court had improved on the areas of concern, with its rating upgraded to 'good'.

Lisa Lyndley-Jones, Home Manager at Sabourn Court, said: “We are delighted to have received such a positive CQC report, which is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each member of our team puts in, day in day out.

"We look forward to celebrating this achievement together with residents at the home.”