Leeds care home resident and Queen superfan surprised with personalised Brian May autograph

The 77-year-old resident Wykebeck Court Bupa Care Home in Leeds has been a fan of the band since their early days and her favourite song is Bohemian Rhapsody.

She saw Queen perform the song live at a concert in the 1980s, which Sandra recalls as “the best concert I have ever been to."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen superfan Sandra Townshend, 77, is a resident at Wykebeck Court Bupa Care Home in Leeds

After speaking to Sandra about her love of Queen, Dani Saipe, Wykebeck Court’s activity coordinator, contacted Brian May to request an autograph.

“Sandra lights up whenever we mention Queen," Dani said.

"We wrote to his agent, enclosing a stamp towards postage, and explained how much of a lifelong fan Sandra is and requested his autograph.

"We were elated to get a response from Brian, but nowhere near as star-struck as Sandra."

The party saw residents dress up in Queen T-shirts, play with inflatable instruments and enjoy party food

To celebrate receiving the autograph, the staff at Wykebeck Court threw a Queen-themed party in Sandra's honour.

Complete with a soundtrack of Queen’s greatest hits, the celebration saw care home residents dress up in Queen T-shirts, play with inflatable instruments and enjoy party food.

It is part of Bupa's #NeverTooLate initiative rolled out across its care homes, helping residents achieve the things they’ve long wanted to do, from trying out new activities to reconnecting with old pastimes.

"It has all been so exciting," Sandra said. "It has always been my dream to receive an autograph from one of the members of Queen and now I can’t believe I have one.

"I am going to display it in my room and look at it every day.

“Listening to Queen’s music always makes me want to get up and dance so the Queen party was so much fun.

"I am so grateful to the Wykebeck Court team for making it all so special for me.”