Leeds Cancer Programme gets £2m boost from charity to help with prevention and early diagnosis

Yorkshire Cancer Research is investing £2m to help prevent cancer and improve the rates of early diagnosis in Leeds.

The funding will significantly drive cancer prevention and early diagnosis strategies across the Leeds Cancer Programme’s Prevention, Screening and Awareness work.

Yorkshire Cancer Research will work with lead partner Leeds City Council to develop local projects aimed at improving participation in the national screening programmes for bowel, breast and cervical cancers across the city. Screening uptake rates in Leeds vary across the many diverse communities and it is recognised that approaches and techniques to encourage screening may differ from one community to the next. The project will initially focus on areas of deprivation that have traditionally had low screening uptake.

Coun Rebecca Charlwood, the council’s executive member for wellbeing and health, said: “This is welcome additional funding to support prevention, awareness and increased uptake of cancer screening in Leeds. It will play an important part in our commitment to increase the health of the poorest and in addressing health inequalities which often result in poor cancer outcomes. Screening provides a vital role in detecting cancers early and we know there are many people who have been able to have prompt and effective treatment because of it.”

The funding will help ensure that people who do not take up their screening invitation are targeted and followed-up. Leeds City Council (Public Health) will manage the programme and provide project and communications support. Leeds Cancer Programme is a partnership between the council, Macmillan Cancer Support and the NHS. Visit www.leedscancerprogramme.org.uk for more.