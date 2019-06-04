Leeds Building Society pledges more volunteering hours after hitting initial target

Leeds Building Society has pledged to almost double the number of hours its staff spend volunteering after surpassing its initial target in just two years.

The society had originally set a goal of 8,000 volunteering hours over four years, but it announced a new target of 14,000 hours by the end of 2020 after reaching its objective two years ahead of schedule. The number of colleagues dedicating time to volunteering has increased from three per cent in 2015 to 60 per cent in 2018.

So far, in 2019, almost 300 staff have provided 1,800 hours of volunteering to the communities in which they live and work. This has included mentoring children at Keighley’s University Academy, serving food at Leeds Irish Health and Homes, completing maintenance projects at Wade’s Rangers in Leeds, volunteering at Middleton Park Equestrian and marshalling the Leeds 10k run.

Richard Fearon, chief executive officer, said: “Volunteering forms a key part of our Corporate Responsibility strategy and it is an area where the response from colleagues has been overwhelming. We were founded on the principle of people helping people, and volunteering is one of the greatest expressions of this.

“We have increased our four-year target from 8,000 to 14,000 hours after surpassing the original aim in just two years. It’s great to see so many people continuing to support our volunteering initiative in 2019 by pledging their time to their local communities. Through volunteering, society colleagues create positive and long-lasting effects where they and our members live and work, with many using their everyday business skills to enhance and support their communities.”