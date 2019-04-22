Leeds Bubble Rush 5k fun run at Harewood House this weekend

Have your say

THERE is still time to sign up for this weekend's Leeds Bubble Rush 2019 5k fun run.

The St Gemma's Hospice fundraising run is billed as the 'brightest, happiest and frothiest 5k Leeds has ever seen.'

It will take place in the grounds of Harewood House on Saturday April 27.

A bubble station at every kilometre point will have high-powered foam cannon blowing out 30 cubic metres of frothy colourful bubbles a minute to make a 4ft bubble wall.

A trained team of bubble blasters man the foam cannons to make sure runners get completely covered in coloured foam.

Places for runners setting off at 11am have now sold out but there are still places left for the 12pm time wave.

Online registration closes on Tuesday April 23.

Registration on the day may be available depending on numbers.

To book tickets, go to https://events.st-gemma.co.uk/book-event/?id=82 or call the St Gemma's Hospice fundraising team on 0113 2185555.