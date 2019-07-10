Leeds brewery Northern Monk creates beer with cannabis oil in it

A new beer has hit Leeds that will weed out the lightweights in your social circle.

The Green Heathen is the latest joint collaboration (no pun intended) from Leeds-based Northern Monk and craft beer brewery Green Times Brewing.

Green Heathen is available from the Northern Monk Refectory

Each pint contains 10mg of the legal and hugely popular CBD (cannabidiol), and is said to taste delicious.

The IPA launched last week, and is the second beer in the UK to buy into the current CBD trend.

But unlike the psychoactive form of the plant CBD stems from, the pint is 100% legal. The only side effects may be feeling a little woozy the next morning after a few too many.

Green Heathen uses a water-soluble form of CBD, which is exclusive to Green Times Brewing and sourced from a leading company which sells the supplement.

Green Heathen is the latest IPA from Leeds-based Northern Monk and contains a water-soluble form of cannabis oil.

CBD is a legal chemical compound derived from the cannabis plant which is taken for pain relief and thought to have benefits for a range of ailments, including depression, acne, high blood pressure and even symptoms of cancer.

Northern Monk founder Russell Bisset said: "We always aim to be progressive in our approach to brewing, and we believe that CBD can have real benefits.

"The collaboration with Green Times Brewing gave us the opportunity to brew a groundbreaking beer.

"Above all, we really enjoy creating twists on our core range beers, and pushing the boundaries of our existing recipes. Green Heathen does just that."

Carl Boon, from Green Times, said: "For more than 10,000 years, both beer and cannabis have been used to enhance both health and mood and so a cannabis infused beer really is a perfect partnership."

Green Heathen is available in keg only at the Northern Monk Refectory on Marshall Street.