Leeds Beckett University to recognise influential figures at Heritage Open Days weekend

Leeds Beckett University to recognise influential figures as part of this year's Heritage Open Days weekend

The university will open its doors to the community and share its history from Friday, September 20, through to Sunday, September 22.

Themed around ‘people power’, this year’s event will shine a light on those who have worked across many decades to put students and colleagues at the heart of the university’s core values.

They will be the focus of an exhibition in the Great Hall at the university’s Headingley campus, which will also feature a tribute to the colleagues and students who relocated to Scarborough following the outbreak of World War II 80 years ago.

As part of a packed weekend, there will also be activities taking place across the estate, including outdoor games on the acre and tours led by the Friends of Beckett Park.

Last year’s event, which focused on inspirational women, drew in hundreds of guests, colleagues and students over three days.

