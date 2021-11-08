But unfortunately her hopes were dashed as she lost out to a retired school teacher at the first stage.

Kelly Dawn Taylor, 30, a game-master at an escape room, decided to apply for the show as she loves quizzing but missed out in a cagey head-to-head.

In each show, players are hoping that they’ll be randomly selected to take their place in front of the money belt for one of the three head-to-head battles. Whoever banks the most cash in each round will compete in the ‘triple-header’, a tense three-way battle in which whoever grabs - or steals - the most cash will play to win it all in the Moneybags final.

In the head-to-head Kelly faced off against retired school teacher Gerard.

The pair were faced with a series of options relating to two questions.

First up was "national flags that feature the colour red" and in a back and forth round both ended up with zero money in the bank having missed out on the options Kenya, Pakistan, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia and Georgia.

The second question was relating to "things in the human body."

The round started well for Kelly as she won £5k having successfully chosen "Schlemms Canal". The pair were then both left shocked and disappointed having chosen against picking up the "Bowmans Capsule" bag which would have seen them pocket £50k.

In a decisive final act however Kelly missed the chance to collect a further £5k with the "Islets of Langerhans" which Gerard successfully picked up instead.

This was enough to see Gerard through to the final courtesy of being in "pole position" meaning first up on the money belt.

Speaking prior to her appearance on the show Kelly said: "I applied for the show as I really like quizzing. I did the quizzes during lockdown, I do our local pub quiz too."

Despite being filmed in the summer under strict Covid-19 rules Kelly explained: "We couldn’t socialise but there was a bit of time to chat between takes in the studio. We've become close and are all on a What's App group. It'll be going crazy on Monday."

The show, which is hosted by former Coronation Street star Craig Charles, is produced by Youngest North, the Leeds production base of Youngest Media.

Moneybags runs every weekday at 3pm on Channel 4.