Leeds bars to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with mouthwatering offer

Chicken wing lovers rejoice!
Two Leeds pubs will be celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with a mouthwatering offer.
The Dry Dock and The Library on Woodhouse Lane is offering chicken wings for just 25p each on Monday, July 29.
READ MORE: From Wensleydale to Whitby - Leeds restaurant launches Yorkshire Day menu
A spokeswoman for the Stonegate Pub Company said: "With a wide range of flavours available, chicken wing connoisseurs can choose from a range of sauces such as; sweet and sticky BBQ, all-time favourite Buffalo, hot and spicy Ghost Chilli or aromatic Asian Katsu Curry - and get their week off to a flying start.
"Not forgetting our vegan friends, the specially created Cauliflower Wings are also available at just 25p per wing. A delicious alternative for vegans, veggies or those just looking to sneak some veg into their diet, at the Dry Dock there is something for everyone to devour."