Leeds bars to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with mouthwatering offer

Chicken wing lovers rejoice!

Two Leeds pubs will be celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with a mouthwatering offer.

National Chicken Wing Day is on Monday, July 29.

The Dry Dock and The Library on Woodhouse Lane is offering chicken wings for just 25p each on Monday, July 29.

A spokeswoman for the Stonegate Pub Company said: "With a wide range of flavours available, chicken wing connoisseurs can choose from a range of sauces such as; sweet and sticky BBQ, all-time favourite Buffalo, hot and spicy Ghost Chilli or aromatic Asian Katsu Curry - and get their week off to a flying start.

"Not forgetting our vegan friends, the specially created Cauliflower Wings are also available at just 25p per wing. A delicious alternative for vegans, veggies or those just looking to sneak some veg into their diet, at the Dry Dock there is something for everyone to devour."