Leeds bar to launch city's first ever 'sports bottomless brunch'

They are already a popular fixture in New York bars and this weekend sees the launch of Leeds's first ‘sports bottomless brunch'

Union Square Bar & Kitchen on Merrion Way is kicking off the new concept on Saturday, August 24, to coincide with the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.

60 football fans will enjoy a guaranteed seat alongside a main course meal and selected bottomless drinks for the duration of the match.

READ MORE: Former Lloyds Bank in Leeds city centre to reopen as Head of Steam pub after £1 million refit

Taking place at key fixtures every weekend, from ten minutes before kick off until the final whistle blows, football fans can enjoy unlimited pints of Coors, bottles of Budweiser, Prosecco and selected cocktails as well as a main course from the ‘Sports Brunch’ menu including flat-iron steak, loaded burgers along with sharing sides and nibbles.

For just £25 per person it also offers full table service so there’s no need to move a muscle from your comfy seat in front of the newly installed state of the art sound system and plasma TV’s for the full 90-minutes.

READ MORE: 42 places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 2000s

In addition, it will offer competitions and sweepstakes, with opportunities to win a free brunch, alongside official brunch time extensions should the match go into extra time.

The launch of the ‘sports bottomless brunch’ takes further inspiration from New Yorkers, where a growing trend has observed sports bars offering this innovative concept for securing seats to watch popular games of American football.

Nick Julian, managing director of Union Square, said: “We continue to seek inspiration from across the pond and loved the idea of bringing the American football brunch concept to fruition at Union Square.

"We all know the frustration of finding a seat, queueing for a drink in a jam-packed bar whilst you miss that golden goal! Our ‘Sports Bottomless Brunch’ means you’re never ‘off side’, guaranteeing all our punters a seat for the entire game and alongside table service, means you can have a comfortable experience in a fantastic atmosphere with great food and drink where you never have to miss a minute!”

Hattie Ramsden, asset manager at Town Centre Securities, owners of the Merrion Centre, added: “Nick and his team have a brilliant track record of delivering modern, popular dining concepts here in Leeds and the ‘Sports Bottomless Brunch’ is another innovative concept that will no doubt take Union Square a step further and continue to cement their position as one of our most popular restaurants in the centre”.