Leeds bar owner gears up for boxing fundraiser in support of homelessness charity Emmaus

Dariush Afshar Haghigni, owner of The Watermark Bar on Cross Belgrave Street.

Dariush Afshar Haghigni, owner of The Watermark Bar on Cross Belgrave Street, will take part in a charity boxing match to raise money for Emmaus Leeds.

He will take to the ring as part of the Industry Boxing Events second birthday on Tuesday, November 12, at New Craven Hall and will compete against another member of the Leeds bartending community over three, two-minute rounds.

Dariush said: “It's great to be able to help raise money to tackle a problem I feel very strongly about. I only became aware of the work Emmaus do since signing up for the charity boxing and looking for people helping to connect homeless people back into society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can say quite confidently that there is nothing fun about being punched in the face repeatedly, gloves or not. It’s good to know that the bruises picked up from training so far are all for a good cause. I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring on the 12th and to finding out how much we managed to raise for Emmaus.”

Emmaus Leeds supports formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and work in its social enterprise.

The charity has its main community building and social enterprise on St Mary’s Street, a stall at Kirkgate Market and a charity shop in Halton.

Donald Forrester, chief executive of Emmaus Leeds, said: “At Emmaus we are always incredibly grateful to our local fundraisers. I would like to thank Dariush for his kind support and wish him well for the upcoming charity boxing match. The donations from his fundraiser will directly support people who have experienced homelessness to gain skills and experience to help them progress.”

To sponsor Dariush and donate to his fundraiser for Emmaus Leeds visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/dariush* To find out more about the work of Emmaus Leeds visit: emmaus.org.uk/leeds