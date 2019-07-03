Leeds bar and restaurant Cosy Club offers 'free teas for those in need'

Leeds bar and restaurant Cosy Club has launched a new initiative that aims to combat loneliness in the city and beyond.

Free Teas For Those In Need will be taking place at 10-11am each Wednesday in the restaurant, located on Albion Street just next to Trinity Leeds.

Cosy Club has launched the partnership with charity Independent Age.

Amber Wood, managing director of Cosy Club, said: “Loneliness isn’t an issue that affects just one group of people in our society, it can affect everyone of all ages and abilities across the country, with sometimes devastating impact. We are looking forward to partnering with Independent Age to try and make a difference to those who need it most.

“There is no catch to Free Teas For Those In Need, we just believe that it’s a nice thing to do in our community, and hope that everyone passes this on to someone they know or family members who may benefit from meeting new people, and a good cup of tea of course!”

Lucy Harmer, director of services at Independent Age, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Cosy Club on Free Teas For Those In Need. It will help bring communities together and, on a practical level, will provide our volunteers and the older people we help with a safe, neutral place to meet. Hopefully it will also help to encourage people of all ages to mix more, with new mums drinking tea alongside older people, and help them realise they have more in common than they think.”

Latest figures reveal more than nine million people in the UK - almost a fifth of the population - often feel lonely and 1.9 million older people often feel ignored or invisible. Free Teas For Those In Need encourages local communities to pop in and enjoy a free cup of tea while connecting and chatting with new people.