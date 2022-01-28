Leeds band Yard Act smash homecoming gig at popular Brudenell Social Club during album launch week

Prior to the announcement of their debut album last year, the band had only released a total of four singles independently, all of which featured on an EP, titled Dark Days, released towards the end of 2021.

This week Yard Act released their debut record, The Overload, which has risen to the top of the Official Albums Chart and is now neck and neck with Years and Years' latest album.

The lead singer of Yard Act thanked the city of Leeds for their support during an incredible sold-out 11pm show at the Brudenell Social Club on Thursday night - just hours before their album may be crowned number one.

The group has also been dubbed as "one to watch" by the BBC in their Sound of 2022 shortlist, as well as being named one of Paste's Best New Artists of 2021.

On Thursday night, the band put on a last minute show at Brudenell Social Club in Headingley.

The 11pm night show saw a full crowd packed into the venue - eager to capture a slice of the hotly anticipated live show.

The band emerged on stage at around 11.15pm and began the set with the title track from their album.

James Smith, the lead singer, repeatedly thanked the people of Leeds for turning out and supporting them.

Members of the band's crew took to the crowd to try and sell last minute vinyls and cassettes which were lapped up by the crowd just minutes before the cut off deadline for the album chart.

They will find out on Monday if they have made it to number one, in a close fought battle with Years and Years.

The band sped through an array of their hits until around 12.30am in the morning, with fans screaming for more as they left the stage.

Nicholas Eden was a fan at the show on Thursday night.

Speaking to the YEP, he told how he was also in a band who had supported Yard Act previously in London and he was keen to show his support.

Nicholas said he loved the new album.

He added: "They are from Leeds and we are from Leeds so I think they are great.

"They have sold everywhere out.

"I would hope they get the number one album, I love the songs on it."

Thoughts for fans now turn to the album chart announcement, expected on Friday.