Leeds baby names: Most popular names for newborn boys and girls in city and Yorkshire's top 10 list revealed

The most popular baby names for boys and girls in Leeds have been revealed.

By Joseph Keith
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:30 pm - 1 min read

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published new data showing the most common new names for each local authority in the country for 2021.

And the data also includes the top 10 baby boy and girl names chosen across Yorkshire as a whole for 2021.

In Leeds, the most popular name for a baby girl in the Leeds City Council local authority area was Amelia.

The name was recorded 41 times for new baby girls born in 2021.

Meanwhile, the most popular baby boy name in Leeds for 2021 was Noah.

A total of 75 baby boys were named Noah in Leeds last year.

Top 10 baby boy names in 2021 in Yorkshire

Below is a list of the most popular names for a baby boy in Yorkshire in 2021 and, in brackets, the number of times the name was recorded by the ONS.

1. Muhammad (669)

2. Noah (449)

3. Oliver (415)

4. George (402)

5. Arthur (340)

6. Freddie (327)

7. Harry (327)

8. Mohammed (316)

9. Leo (304)

10. Oscar (303)

Top 10 baby girl names in 2021 in Yorkshire

Below is a list of the most popular names for a baby girl in Yorkshire in 2021 and, in brackets, the number of times the name was recorded by the ONS.

1. Olivia (298)

2. Amelia (272)

3. Ava (256)

4. Isla (230)

5. Ivy (222)

6. Lily (210)

7. Willow (207)

8. Freya (206)

8. Poppy (206)

10. Florence (194)

