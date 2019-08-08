Leeds Baby Bank launch urgent appeal after running out of essential items

Have your say

Leeds Baby Bank has launched an urgent appeal after running out of essential items.

The charity - which provide essential baby items to parents in need of support - has completely run out of newborn prams and cots as it tries to keep pace with demand.

Leeds Baby Bank issued an appeal for various items on Monday on social media.

The charity is in desperate need of the following:

Newborn prams

Safety Gates

Baby Baths

Feeding Bottles

Cots and Cot Beds

Double Prams

Highchairs

Nappies (Size 1, 2 and 4)

Breast Pads

Breast Milk Storage Bags

Sterilisers

Breast Pumps

In a tweet posted on Monday, the charity said: "Urgent Request - Can you help us? ⠀⠀

"We have completely run out of the following baby essentials and have families desperately waiting for them.

"Donations can be dropped off at our drop off points across Leeds.

"Thank you for all of your help, Leeds Baby Bank."

