Leeds Baby Bank launch urgent appeal after running out of essential items

Leeds Baby Bank has launched an urgent appeal after running out of essential items.
The charity - which provide essential baby items to parents in need of support - has completely run out of newborn prams and cots as it tries to keep pace with demand.
Leeds Baby Bank issued an appeal for various items on Monday on social media.
The charity is in desperate need of the following:
Newborn prams
Safety Gates
Baby Baths
Feeding Bottles
Cots and Cot Beds
Double Prams
Highchairs
Nappies (Size 1, 2 and 4)
Breast Pads
Breast Milk Storage Bags
Sterilisers
Breast Pumps
In a tweet posted on Monday, the charity said: "Urgent Request - Can you help us? ⠀⠀
"We have completely run out of the following baby essentials and have families desperately waiting for them.
"Donations can be dropped off at our drop off points across Leeds.
"Thank you for all of your help, Leeds Baby Bank."