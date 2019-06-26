Leeds and Wharfedale Mumbler groups host free family funday

FAMILIES from across Leeds are invited to a free day of fun, activities and entertainment.

Local Mumbler groups are running their second annual fun day for babies, toddlers and children on Sunday, July 7, between noon and 4pm, at West Park Leeds RUFC, Bramhope. Visitors will be able to enjoy inflatables, soft play, bubble football, pottery painting, party time with Rainbow Elf, meeting bugs, mini beasts, mascots and a princess and face painting. Baby and toddler taster sessions include Moo Music, Shake Rattle and Boogie, Toddler Sense, Dancing Mummies Fitness and Diddly Oms yoga while older children can try Rugbytots, Foot-Tech Academy and Kinetic Tennis. Refreshments will be available to buy.

While most activities are free – thanks to sponsors Water Babies and co-host West Park RUFC – some carry a small charge. The fun day will be supporting the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund. The event has been organised by mums Anna Winter and Sarah Smith, who run North Leeds Mumbler and Wharfedale Mumbler, two hyperlocal websites that help families find out what’s happening in their area. Visit bit.ly/2INmRMI to download free tickets for faster entry.