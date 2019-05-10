Leeds accents are 'LESS sexy than Scouse or Essex'

Have your say

Leeds accents are less sexy than those living in Essex or Liverpool, a survey has revealed today.

A new survey of 1.5 million people in the UK has revealed how sexy the Yorkshire way of speaking is compared to other accents across the country.

The survey, carried out by Big 7 Travel, ranked the top 50 sexiest accents in the UK.

Strangely, the accent survey split Leeds out from Yorkshire, despite the city being based firmly in West Yorkshire.

The Leeds accent makes the top 25, but ranks at a relatively lowly 17th.

Of the Yorkshire accent the travel company wrote: “Yorkie is one of England’s most-loved accents, where words are shortened and ‘the’ and ‘to’ is lost altogether. Case in point? “I’m chuffed t’bits!”

Other parts of Yorkshire also had their own separate rankings, including Sheffield which came 41st and Bradford, which was positioned at 27th.

Hull also had its own place in the chart and came out near the bottom, ranking 48th. Ouch.

The top three sexiest accents according to the poll were Essex, Northern Irish and Glaswegian. The Brummie accent was rock bottom.

Here are the UK’s top 25 sexiest accents:

25) Northumberland

24) Stoke-on-Trent

23) Hebridean

22) Surrey

21) East Anglian

20) Kentish

19) Highlands

18) Multicultural London English (MLE)

17) Leeds

16) Somerset

15) Lancashire

14) Cardiff

13) Edinburgh

12) Estuary English

11) Norfolk

10) Cockney

9) Yorkshire

8) South Welsh Valleys

7) Geordie

6) Scouse

5) Mancunian

4) Queen's English

3) Glaswegian

2) Northern Irish

1) Essex